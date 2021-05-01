Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Environmental Services

    Environmental Services

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Octavio Morales, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Environmental Services,
    uses a buffer to polish the floors. Morales, a native of San Sebastian, Puerto
    Rico, says “Keeping the hospital looking good is very important for the
    staff, patients and visitors that come here.” #Facesof NHJax

