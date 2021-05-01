Octavio Morales, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Environmental Services,
uses a buffer to polish the floors. Morales, a native of San Sebastian, Puerto
Rico, says “Keeping the hospital looking good is very important for the
staff, patients and visitors that come here.” #Facesof NHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6480249
|VIRIN:
|210105-N-QA097-383
|Resolution:
|1896x1458
|Size:
|371.16 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Environmental Services, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT