    Dentist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Lt. Jeff Chang, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, works on a patient’s teeth. Chang, a native of Newark, New Jersey, holds a doctor of dental medicine degree from Rutgers University. “I gain a lot by working with the dental team here at NBHC Jacksonville, which helps me provide stronger patient care.” #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Dentist, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

