Lt. Jeff Chang, a dentist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, works on a patient’s teeth. Chang, a native of Newark, New Jersey, holds a doctor of dental medicine degree from Rutgers University. “I gain a lot by working with the dental team here at NBHC Jacksonville, which helps me provide stronger patient care.” #FacesofNHJax
