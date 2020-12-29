Jeraldine Blatch, an audiogram technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, instructs an on-base worker before performing a hearing test. Blatch, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, says “I help patients understand their hearing scores and best practices on preserving audio and ear health.” #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6480243
|VIRIN:
|201229-N-QA097-946
|Resolution:
|1878x1422
|Size:
|549.56 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Audiology, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT