    Audiology

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Jeraldine Blatch, an audiogram technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, instructs an on-base worker before performing a hearing test. Blatch, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, says “I help patients understand their hearing scores and best practices on preserving audio and ear health.” #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 11:06
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

