Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Austin Pine, of the USS Iwo Jima, gets a COVID vaccine. A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Pine says “I got vaccinated because I want to stop the spread of COVID and help my shipmates not to get sick.” COVID-19 vaccines are not available by walk-in (or by individual appointment) for non-hospital personnel. Vaccines are currently being offered to on-base healthcare personnel and first responders assigned to NAS Jacksonville and NS Mayport, critical national capabilities forces, deploying forces, and other critical and essential support personnel. For critical priority active duty groups, appointments are made for each command (via each command's leadership). In a future

phase, vaccine will be offered to high-risk beneficiaries, and — in the final phase — to the healthy population (other service members, families, military retirees). We will publish when vaccine is available to high-risk beneficiaries and the healthy population. #FacesofNHJax #COVID19vaccine

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US