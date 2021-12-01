Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit HSB Drills [Image 1 of 4]

    CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit HSB Drills

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 12, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Allocca, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU), conducts a small boat probe/attack drill brief onboard CFAS Jan. 12, 2020. HPUs deploy their harbor security boats as the primary line of manned defense for the protection of critical operational afloat assets at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit HSB Drills [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    drills
    Sailors
    HSB

