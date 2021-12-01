CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit HSB Drills

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 12, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Allocca, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU), conducts a small boat probe/attack drill brief onboard CFAS Jan. 12, 2020. HPUs deploy their harbor security boats as the primary line of manned defense for the protection of critical operational afloat assets at U.S. Navy piers and controlled waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

