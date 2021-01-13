U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon C. Antoine receives the Navy and Marine Corps Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James W. Bierman, commanding general, 3d Marine Division, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Medal to Sgt. Brandon C. Antoine, a radio operator assigned to Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, Jan. 13, 2021 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan. Antoine received the medal for placing himself in life-threatening danger to save the life of a fellow Marine, June 16, 2018 at Camp Courtney. The Navy and Marine Corps Medal is the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism by the Department of the Navy. Antoine is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ujian Gosun)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 01:28
|Photo ID:
|6479793
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-TU214-1022
|Resolution:
|4077x2718
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, JP
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
