U.S. Soldiers help KSF medical regiment conduct equipment inventories

Spc. J'Veion Johnson and Spc. Alexander Mattis, combat medic specialists with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, give instructions on how to employ a medical shelter system to members of the Kosovo Security Forces Medical Regiment at Kazerma Adem Jashari Base in Pristina, Kosovo, on Dec. 15, 2020. Over the course of two weeks, 566th MCAS Soldiers traveled to Pristina to show KSF personnel how to effectively inventory a large shipment of medical equipment and establish a rapport between the two units. (Courtesy photo)

