Lt. Ara Gutierrez. Navy Medicines' 2020 Junior Subspecialty Officer of the Year, with husband Gian and their daughter.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6478374
|VIRIN:
|210108-D-NI099-514
|Resolution:
|565x424
|Size:
|95.59 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Ara Guiterrez and family [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT