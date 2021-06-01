Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler arrives in the San Diego Bay. The ship will be in the MSC Pacific Area of Operations through January, supporting logistics services to the Navy's THIRD Fleet. This is the first time Lenthall has been in the Pacific AOR.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6478341 VIRIN: 210106-N-WD133-061 Resolution: 3856x2144 Size: 1006.57 KB Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lenthall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.