Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler arrives in the San Diego Bay. The ship will be in the MSC Pacific Area of Operations through January, supporting logistics services to the Navy's THIRD Fleet. This is the first time Lenthall has been in the Pacific AOR.
Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lenthall
