    Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lenthall

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler arrives in the San Diego Bay. The ship will be in the MSC Pacific Area of Operations through January, supporting logistics services to the Navy's THIRD Fleet. This is the first time Lenthall has been in the Pacific AOR.

    USNS John Lenthall
    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    Military Sealift Command Pacific
    MSCPAC
    MSC Delivers

