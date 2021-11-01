Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lenthall

Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler arrives in the San Diego Bay. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler arrives in the San Diego Bay. The ship will be in the MSC Pacific Area of Operations through January, supporting logistics services to the Navy's THIRD Fleet. This is the first time Lenthall has been in the Pacific AOR. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Pacific welcomed fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189) to the Pacific area of operations.



Lenthall arrived in San Diego, Calif., following a trip from its home in the Atlantic area of operation (AOR). The ship will provide logistics services in the area during the month of January, while fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser completes a maintenance period.



Recently, the decision was made to temporarily relocate the ship to the Pacific area of operations to support logistics capabilities and fleet service in the region, where, due to deployment and maintenance periods, left the region without a duty logistic ship. Lenthall will remain in the region until the beginning of February.



“We are excited to have USNS John Lenthall here, providing support to the Pacific Fleet,” said Matt Sweeney, MSCPAC deputy commander. “The ability to bring Lenthall, who hasn’t been to our AOR before, and to have them supporting operations as soon as they arrive, is an example of MSC’s flexibility and the professionalism of our civilian mariners, who execute our missions and provide support to the Navy fleets every day.”



Christened in 1987, Lenthall has been an important part of Military Sealift Command’s operations in the Atlantic and Mediterranean AORs, participating in numerous operations and missions including disaster relief for the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.