Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army and Air Force HELO jump training [Image 7 of 8]

    Army and Air Force HELO jump training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Army soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Force Group (Airborne) jumps from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Army and Air Force new years jump training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021. The training not only allowed soldiers and airman to practice jumping, but it also allowed the Yokota aircrews to practice flight tactics and timed package drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 00:16
    Photo ID: 6477679
    VIRIN: 210108-F-PM645-3985
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Air Force HELO jump training [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training
    Army and Air Force HELO jump training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    new year jump

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Defense
    Readiness
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT