    SECNAV Visits Navy Operational Support Center Newport [Image 3 of 3]

    SECNAV Visits Navy Operational Support Center Newport

    NEWPORT, R.I., UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    210109-N-PM193-1187
    NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 9, 2021) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite listens to a question from a Sailor during a visit to Navy Operational Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)
    Alexander C. Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6476989
    VIRIN: 210109-N-PM193-1187
    Resolution: 3843x2557
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, R.I., US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Navy Operational Support Center Newport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

