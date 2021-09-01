210109-N-PM193-1187

NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 9, 2021) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite listens to a question from a Sailor during a visit to Navy Operational Support Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Released)

Alexander C. Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2021 18:55 Photo ID: 6476989 VIRIN: 210109-N-PM193-1187 Resolution: 3843x2557 Size: 1.85 MB Location: NEWPORT, R.I., US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Visits Navy Operational Support Center Newport [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.