Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo partner with the Honduran Armed Forces, Honduran Red Cross, and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to load 4,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies onto a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 10, 2020, for transport to Puerto Lempira. The mission of JTF-Bravo includes being prepared to support disaster relief operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, when directed by U.S. Southern Command. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 23:16
    Photo ID: 6420486
    VIRIN: 201110-F-KY568-004
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 407.13 KB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira
    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira
    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira
    JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH47
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Honduras
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT