JTF-Bravo loads USAID for Puerto Lempira

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo partner with the Honduran Armed Forces, Honduran Red Cross, and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to load 4,000 pounds of humanitarian supplies onto a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 10, 2020, for transport to Puerto Lempira. The mission of JTF-Bravo includes being prepared to support disaster relief operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, when directed by U.S. Southern Command. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6420486
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-KY568-004
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|407.13 KB
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
