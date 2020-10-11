Kniss Photos

Lance Cpl. Josh Kniss, center right, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, poses for a photograph with his squad before going out on a patrol near Fallujah, Iraq, October 2006. Kniss’ deployment was cut short when his wife was involved in a severe car accident which almost took her life.
