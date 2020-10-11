Lance Cpl. Josh Kniss, center right, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, poses for a photograph with his squad before going out on a patrol near Fallujah, Iraq, October 2006. Kniss’ deployment was cut short when his wife was involved in a severe car accident which almost took her life.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 21:27 Photo ID: 6420454 VIRIN: 201110-A-XL723-175 Resolution: 720x470 Size: 110.92 KB Location: IQ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kniss Photos [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.