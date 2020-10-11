Kniss Photos

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRAQ

    11.10.2020

    Lance Cpl. Josh Kniss, center right, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, poses for a photograph with his squad before going out on a patrol near Fallujah, Iraq, October 2006. Kniss’ deployment was cut short when his wife was involved in a severe car accident which almost took her life.

