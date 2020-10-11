Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient

    Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    201110-N-VD165-015 FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 10, 2020) Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth at the Branch Health Clinic. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Jaen/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:03
    Photo ID: 6420439
    VIRIN: 201110-N-VD165-018
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 861.64 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    This work, Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient
    Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient

    fort worth
    navy

