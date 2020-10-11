201110-N-VD165-015 FORT WORTH, Texas (Nov. 10, 2020) Hospitalman Hailey Lavoie (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Calen Lee perform a dental procedure on a patient aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth at the Branch Health Clinic. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Jaen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6420439
|VIRIN:
|201110-N-VD165-018
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|861.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
