    167th Airman makes a call, saves a life

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Julianne Arnold, an air transportation specialist for the 167th Airlift Wing, alerted emergency services to the home of a women battling COVID-19, Oct 15, 2020. Arnold has been serving on the West Virginia National Guard’s epidemiology task force since August, and called the women as part of her duties assisting the Jefferson County Health Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    This work, 167th Airman makes a call, saves a life [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW

