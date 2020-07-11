167th Airman makes a call, saves a life

Airman 1st Class Julianne Arnold, an air transportation specialist for the 167th Airlift Wing, alerted emergency services to the home of a women battling COVID-19, Oct 15, 2020. Arnold has been serving on the West Virginia National Guard’s epidemiology task force since August, and called the women as part of her duties assisting the Jefferson County Health Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

