    Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing from overturned vessel

    BEAUFORT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk conducts search patterns off the coast of North Carolina, November 10, 2020. The cutter, along with Coast Guard Station Fort Macon and aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were working alongside TowBoat U.S. and Atlantic Beach Fire Department to search for two possible missing persons after the discovery of their overturned vessel Tuesday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    search and rescue
    NC
    CGC Seahawk

