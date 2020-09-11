Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201109-N-YD864-2015 [Image 1 of 2]

    201109-N-YD864-2015

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201109-N-YD864-2015
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Nov. 9, 2020) - Electrician's Technician 1st Class Sara Anderson fires the M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), Nov. 9, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:21
    Photo ID: 6419745
    VIRIN: 201109-N-YD864-2015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201109-N-YD864-2015 [Image 2 of 2], by SN Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    201109-N-YD864-2015
    201109-N-YD864-2040

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    live fire
    machine gun
    M240B
    u.s. southern command
    lcs
    deployment
    sioux city
    gun shoot
    M2HB .50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT