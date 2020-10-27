Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC

    ITALY

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Anna Ciccotti 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Galin Adams, left, and Bill Murphy look over some documents while volunteering at the Retiree Services Center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy Oct. 27, 2020. Murphy (Retiree Council President) and Adams volunteer at the RSC, which consists of seven volunteers, five permanent and
    two backups, and the Retirement Services Officer Chris Gentz, who oversees the center and works at the Garrison S-1.
    RSC volunteers are all Army retirees with approximately 170 years of experience in the military, which does not include all the years accumulated as Department of Defense civilians for some of them.
    The permanents are Galin Adams; Mark Bostic; Bill Murphy; Ron Reynolds and David Wilder.
    The backups are Johnny Borden (Retiree Council Secretary) and Jeff Miller (Retiree Council Vice President).

