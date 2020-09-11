Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Transits the Strait of Hormuz [Image 2 of 3]

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Transits the Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201109-N-FP334-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Nov. 9, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), center, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), sail in formation during a scheduled transit of the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 9. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. With Nimitz as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staff, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron 9, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Carrier Air Wing 17. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

