201105-N-HU253-1096 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 05, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with Mineman 1st Class Jake Lagrange aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) during a visit to the Naval Support Activity Bahrain waterfront, Nov. 5. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. 5th Fleet units and the role they play in the region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:59 Photo ID: 6419145 VIRIN: 201105-N-HU253-1096 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.3 MB Location: BH Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Visit [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.