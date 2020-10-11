Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam Returns to Yokosuka Following 260-day Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Antietam Returns to Yokosuka Following 260-day Deployment

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) returns to Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam’s return marked the end of a nine-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Homecoming
    FDNF
    Yokosuka
    Deployment
    USS Antietam
    CTF 70
    CG 54

