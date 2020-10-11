USS Antietam Returns to Yokosuka Following 260-day Deployment

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2020) - Sailors man the rails as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) returns to Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam’s return marked the end of a nine-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
