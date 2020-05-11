Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian [Image 2 of 2]

    Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pielop 

    Commander Task Force 75

    201105-N-BR087-1142
    TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 5, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Matthew Gurrera, from Howell, N.J., deployed with the Seabee expeditionary construction and engineering capability of Task Force 75, marks out trusses for fascia installation in support of Southwest Asia hut construction on Camp Tinian. CTF 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 23:53
    Photo ID: 6419073
    VIRIN: 201105-N-BR087-1142
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, MP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian
    Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian

    building
    guam
    seabee
    measure
    nmcb
    island
    construction

