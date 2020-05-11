Seabees Continue Construction on Camp Tinian

201105-N-BR087-1142

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Nov. 5, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Matthew Gurrera, from Howell, N.J., deployed with the Seabee expeditionary construction and engineering capability of Task Force 75, marks out trusses for fascia installation in support of Southwest Asia hut construction on Camp Tinian. CTF 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

