Marine Corps Air Facility 245th Birthday cake cutting ceremony

Marines with Marine Corps Air Facility continue the tradition of the cake cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines celebrate the 245th birthday by reflecting on its rich traditions through the reading of General John A. Lejeune’s birthday message and the cutting of the traditional birthday cake. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US by LCpl Dangelo Yanez