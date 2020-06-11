Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Facility 245th Birthday cake cutting ceremony [Image 14 of 14]

    Marine Corps Air Facility 245th Birthday cake cutting ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dangelo Yanez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marines with Marine Corps Air Facility continue the tradition of the cake cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 6, 2020. Marines celebrate the 245th birthday by reflecting on its rich traditions through the reading of General John A. Lejeune’s birthday message and the cutting of the traditional birthday cake. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. D’Angelo Yanez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:21
    Photo ID: 6418287
    VIRIN: 201106-M-UE724-0015
    Resolution: 5161x3441
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Facility 245th Birthday cake cutting ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Dangelo Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

