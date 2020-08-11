Misti and her husband Ron have been together 30 years since serving together in Heidelberg, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 23:33
|Photo ID:
|6417302
|VIRIN:
|201108-A-XI766-405
|Resolution:
|860x840
|Size:
|113.84 KB
|Location:
|SOUTHFIELD, MI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leonard Wood to Lupus: Misti Hornof is a Soldier for Life, by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leonard Wood to Lupus: Misti Hornof is a Soldier for Life
LEAVE A COMMENT