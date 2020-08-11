Leonard Wood to Lupus: Misti Hornof is a Soldier for Life

Courtesy Photo | Misti and her husband Ron have been together 30 years since serving together in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Misti and her husband Ron have been together 30 years since serving together in Heidelberg, Germany. see less | View Image Page

By: Sgt. Thomas Neff



In 1988 Misti Hornof enlisted in the United States Army as an 88M (Motor Transport Operator). Having always wanted to serve her country Hornof did not yet know the impact her service would have on her.



Hornof began her journey at Ft. Mcclellan where she completed Basic Combat Training (BCT). After the completion of BCT, Hornof was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood where she completed her Advanced Individual Training (AIT) to officially become an 88M.



“I loved Ft. Leonard Wood,” Hornof said, “I really enjoyed my time there and I love to drive trucks.”



After completion of AIT Hornof received her first duty assignment: Heidelberg, Germany. A dream assignment for most soldiers, and Hornof was no exception. Germany was not the only thing Hornof fell in love with while assigned to the 503rd Transportation Company, she also met her husband (Ron Hornof) while stationed in Germany.



“Germany was awesome,” says Hornof, and when asked what some of her favorite things to do there she replied, “I would ride with Ron on the weekends while he was completing missions, delivering commissary.”



Misti and Ron would eventually marry and have five girls. It was the first child that prompted a switch from active duty to reserves for Hornof. She maintained her reserve status for ten years.



“What I miss the most is the camaraderie, friends and family. I loved being on active duty, but the camaraderie was still there in the reserves,” says Hornof, “I miss the military, if I could I would put the uniform back on and go back to active duty.”



Hornof still holds onto her military values.



“It is something that is ingrained in you. Going back to civilian life feels different.” Hornof said.



She has used these values to help her through some tough times, such as being diagnosed with lupus in 2008.



Lupus as explained by Hornof “When you have the flu, antibodies fight the flu. When you have lupus, antibodies fight your living organs. I may look healthy on the outside, but on the inside, I am in a fight.”



Lupus not only fights one’s organs it also can put someone into a deep state of depression. Which Hornof says she has experienced pretty severely and in fact still fights her depression every day.



“After Ron learned and understood more about my disease, he has been a help to me.” Hornof says, “I am thankful I have a beautiful family and healthy grandkids. Lupus has helped me to take every day as a blessing.”



Hornof says she takes the same approach to fighting lupus as she took to complete the multitude of missions she participated in the Army:



Stay strong. Never give up. Keep fighting.