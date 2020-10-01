Faces of the Deep: Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Evans

SANTA RITA, Guam (Nov. 9, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Evans, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, stands on the pier at Naval Base Guam. Evans is the squadron operations officer. ”My father served at CSS-16, from 2003 to 2006, when he was a Senior Chief Fire Controlman. I work with people that knew my dad back in the day. I'm really excited to work where my dad once did. It's a proud moment for him as well. It's truly a small world in the submarine force." (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

