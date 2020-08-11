Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel [Image 7 of 12]

    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Col. Stephen Jones is congratulated by his family at his promotion ceremony, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, November 8, 2020. This event publicly entrusts the recipient with the elevated grade of Colonel as recognition for their continued service to the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 17:49
    Photo ID: 6417171
    VIRIN: 201108-Z-VT588-0074
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 18.2 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel
    Stephen Jones Promotes to Colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    idang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT