    Happy Thanksgiving from the 124th [Image 2 of 4]

    Happy Thanksgiving from the 124th

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Leadership from the 124th Fighter Wing serve lunch during drill, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, November 8, 2020. Their participation helps to boost morale and put emphasis on the holiday through service and thanks-giving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph R. Morgan)

