Leadership from the 124th Fighter Wing serve lunch during drill, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, November 8, 2020. Their participation helps to boost morale and put emphasis on the holiday through service and thanks-giving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6417120
|VIRIN:
|201108-Z-VT588-0020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Thanksgiving from the 124th [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
