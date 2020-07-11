Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes PRANG all call [Image 6 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes PRANG all call

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    11.07.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes, the adjutant general for Puerto Rico, speaks to Airmen with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, during an all call Nov. 7, 2020. Reyes spoke about the strategic vision for fiscal year 2021 and challenged Airmen to promote and embrace the new missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Patterson)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 13:52
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Jose Reyes PRANG all call [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

