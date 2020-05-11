Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing provides multi-service joint operations training [Image 4 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing provides multi-service joint operations training

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130 Combat Shadow air refueling aircraft from Hurlburt Field, Florida, awaits with engines running on the airfield at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2020, in support of a nearby exercise at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Airmen from the 14th Weapons School at Hurlburt Field perform the exercise to receive advanced special operations training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 07:16
    Photo ID: 6416766
    VIRIN: 201105-Z-OL711-0013
    Resolution: 7202x4802
    Size: 22.29 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing provides multi-service joint operations training [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

