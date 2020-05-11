169th Fighter Wing provides multi-service joint operations training

A U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130 Combat Shadow air refueling aircraft from Hurlburt Field, Florida, awaits with engines running on the airfield at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Nov. 5, 2020, in support of a nearby exercise at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Airmen from the 14th Weapons School at Hurlburt Field perform the exercise to receive advanced special operations training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 11.05.2020
Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US