U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Dominique, a social actions officer with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gives a pre-flight briefing during a force generation exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 4, 2020. The 3-day exercise practiced rapid tasking and generation of installation personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6416664
|VIRIN:
|201004-Z-EU280-1256
|Resolution:
|5960x3979
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT