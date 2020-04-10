Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints [Image 13 of 13]

    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron Dominique, a social actions officer with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, gives a pre-flight briefing during a force generation exercise at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Oct. 4, 2020. The 3-day exercise practiced rapid tasking and generation of installation personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6416664
    VIRIN: 201004-Z-EU280-1256
    Resolution: 5960x3979
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints
    Illinois Air National Guard base conducts successful force generation exercise despite COVID-19 restraints

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    force generation
    Air Force
    exercise
    MOBEX
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    readyAF
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT