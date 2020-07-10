Tech. Sgt. David Harris, 141st Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman, inserts a sleeve into a cylinder of an engine for an A/M32A-86 Generator October 7, 2020 at Fairchild AFB, Wash. The 141st Aerospace Ground Equipment section has been rebuilding the engines saving the Air Force over $43K each time.

Date Taken: 10.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US This work, 141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Brown