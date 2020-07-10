Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money [Image 1 of 4]

    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. David Harris, 141st Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Craftsman, inserts a sleeve into a cylinder of an engine for an A/M32A-86 Generator October 7, 2020 at Fairchild AFB, Wash. The 141st Aerospace Ground Equipment section has been rebuilding the engines saving the Air Force over $43K each time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6416470
    VIRIN: 201007-F-EV844-422
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 42.24 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money
    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money
    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money
    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    141st Aerospace Ground Equipment innovates to save the Air Force money

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Routine

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    141 ARW
    FAB
    Fairchild Airforce Base
    141 ANG
    141 MXS
    141 Maintenance squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT