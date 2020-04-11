CLB-8 Conducts MWX

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Peter Lee posts security during Mountain Warfare Exercise at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 4, 2020. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group is training at ITX as the logistics combat element to provided tactical logistics in the areas of medium and heavy-lift motor transportation beyond 4th Marine Regiment’s organic capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

