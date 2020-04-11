Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLB-8 Conducts MWX [Image 4 of 4]

    CLB-8 Conducts MWX

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Peter Lee posts security during Mountain Warfare Exercise at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 4, 2020. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group is training at ITX as the logistics combat element to provided tactical logistics in the areas of medium and heavy-lift motor transportation beyond 4th Marine Regiment’s organic capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 21:09
    Photo ID: 6416108
    VIRIN: 201104-M-EM580-1068
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 387.5 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-8 Conducts MWX [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB 8 Conducts MWX
    CLB-8 Conducts MWX
    CLB-8 Conducts MWX
    CLB-8 Conducts MWX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    CLB 8
    CLR 2
    MWX
    ITX 1-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT