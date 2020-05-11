Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, lay a wreath honoring those Soldiers lost during OPERATION TORCH in 1942 during World War II in a special ceremony to commemorate 1AD's annual Torch Week Nov. 5. OPERATION TORCH was the first armored contact of World War II, beginning in Algeria before pushing Axis forces into Italy and, ultimately, defeating enemy forces. This operation was the first battle test of America's Armored Corps, and led to 1AD's moniker as "America's Tank Division". This year's celebration of Torch Week was filled with educational presentations and historical leader professional development sessions aimed at educating all Iron Soldiers on the division's storied legacy. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:39 Photo ID: 6416030 VIRIN: 201105-A-AP391-547 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.46 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.