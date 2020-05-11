Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020 [Image 6 of 8]

    1AD Torch Week Wreath Laying Ceremony 2020

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, lay a wreath honoring those Soldiers lost during OPERATION TORCH in 1942 during World War II in a special ceremony to commemorate 1AD's annual Torch Week Nov. 5. OPERATION TORCH was the first armored contact of World War II, beginning in Algeria before pushing Axis forces into Italy and, ultimately, defeating enemy forces. This operation was the first battle test of America's Armored Corps, and led to 1AD's moniker as "America's Tank Division". This year's celebration of Torch Week was filled with educational presentations and historical leader professional development sessions aimed at educating all Iron Soldiers on the division's storied legacy. (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

