    Columbia River pile dikes frequently fall below river surface [Image 4 of 4]

    Columbia River pile dikes frequently fall below river surface

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Jeremy Bell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    King piles mark the end and location of pile dikes to increase visibility for boaters. The tops of the Corps’ pile dikes in the Columbia River are frequently just below the river surface during high water events and can seriously damage vessels trying to transit over them. Repairing missing safety markers is the priority for pile dike maintenance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 18:09
    Photo ID: 6416007
    VIRIN: 201026-O-ET715-151
    Resolution: 1732x1155
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbia River pile dikes frequently fall below river surface [Image 4 of 4], by Jeremy Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

