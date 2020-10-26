Columbia River pile dikes frequently fall below river surface

King piles mark the end and location of pile dikes to increase visibility for boaters. The tops of the Corps’ pile dikes in the Columbia River are frequently just below the river surface during high water events and can seriously damage vessels trying to transit over them. Repairing missing safety markers is the priority for pile dike maintenance.

