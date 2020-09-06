Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:05 Photo ID: 6415588 VIRIN: 200609-A-ME637-001 Resolution: 1502x892 Size: 421.97 KB Location: CONCORD, MA, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Engineer uses technology to reach out to students during pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.