Gary Lacroix gives a virtual briefing on what it is like to work for the Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6415588
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-ME637-001
|Resolution:
|1502x892
|Size:
|421.97 KB
|Location:
|CONCORD, MA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineer uses technology to reach out to students during pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer uses technology to reach out to students during pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT