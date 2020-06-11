201106-N-HU253-1019 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 06, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with Dan Cougevan, Navy Exchange Bahrain general manager, during a base visit. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand the quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 09:50 Photo ID: 6415365 VIRIN: 201106-N-HU253-1019 Resolution: 3586x2391 Size: 1.31 MB Location: BH Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Visit [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.