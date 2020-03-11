Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Princeton conducts aircraft crash and salvage drill

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201103-N-OW019-0017 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 3, 2020) Seaman Kishon Carter, from Philadelphia, unwinds a fire hose on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during an aircraft crash and salvage drill in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 3. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    USS Princeton
    Firefighting
    Training
    CSG 11

