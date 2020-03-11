Princeton conducts aircraft crash and salvage drill

201103-N-OW019-0017 ARABIAN GULF (Nov. 3, 2020) Seaman Kishon Carter, from Philadelphia, unwinds a fire hose on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during an aircraft crash and salvage drill in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 3. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

