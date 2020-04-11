JGSDF takes a tour of MCAS Futenma

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Henry Dolberry Jr., Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma commanding officer, pours coffee welcoming Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Nobuyuki Ishii, 22nd Rapid Deployment Regiment commander, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The tour was an opportunity for the JGSDF to conduct a site survey to familiarize themselves with MCAS Futenma’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

