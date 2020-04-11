Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF takes a tour of MCAS Futenma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Henry Dolberry Jr., Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma commanding officer, pours coffee welcoming Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Col. Nobuyuki Ishii, 22nd Rapid Deployment Regiment commander, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 4, 2020. The tour was an opportunity for the JGSDF to conduct a site survey to familiarize themselves with MCAS Futenma’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 01:07
    Photo ID: 6415069
    VIRIN: 201104-M-OP162-1518
    Resolution: 2962x4443
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF takes a tour of MCAS Futenma, by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Joint Operation
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    site survey
    JGSDF
    MCAS Futenma
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    MILREL

