201031-N-PS741-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Hayleigh Smith, from Athens, Ga., Steelworker 2nd Class William Hulse, from Peoria, Ariz., and Builder 3rd Class Samuel Podolsky, from East Douglas, Mass., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, tie reinforcing steel in preparation for a concrete placement for the construction of a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar system housing project on board Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Ariel Dirks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:20 Photo ID: 6415036 VIRIN: 201028-N-PS741-1021 Resolution: 3792x2844 Size: 1.4 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.