Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa [Image 2 of 4]

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201031-N-PS741-1008 OKINAWA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2020) Steelworker 2nd Class Hayleigh Smith, from Athens, Ga., Steelworker 2nd Class William Hulse, from Peoria, Ariz., and Builder 3rd Class Samuel Podolsky, from East Douglas, Mass., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, tie reinforcing steel in preparation for a concrete placement for the construction of a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar system housing project on board Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Ariel Dirks/Released)  

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 20:20
    Photo ID: 6415036
    VIRIN: 201028-N-PS741-1021
    Resolution: 3792x2844
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa
    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa
    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa
    NMCB-3 Constructs USMC G/ATOR Facility in Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Construction Force
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT