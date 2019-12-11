During the holidays, it’s important to remember that our favorite treats and feasts may pose dangers to our furry family members. Preventing your animals from ingesting dangerous or inappropriate substances is imperative; prevention is always easier (and less dangerous) than treating! (U.S. Army graphic by Amber Kurka)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6415030
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-DA409-0001
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|10.98 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Health Week: Pet safety during the holidays, by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One Health Week: Pet safety during the holidays
LEAVE A COMMENT