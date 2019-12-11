One Health Week: Pet safety during the holidays

During the holidays, it’s important to remember that our favorite treats and feasts may pose dangers to our furry family members. Preventing your animals from ingesting dangerous or inappropriate substances is imperative; prevention is always easier (and less dangerous) than treating! (U.S. Army graphic by Amber Kurka)

