    One Health Week: Pet safety during the holidays

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2019

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    During the holidays, it’s important to remember that our favorite treats and feasts may pose dangers to our furry family members. Preventing your animals from ingesting dangerous or inappropriate substances is imperative; prevention is always easier (and less dangerous) than treating! (U.S. Army graphic by Amber Kurka)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2019
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 19:53
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Military Health
    U.S. Army
    Army
    MEDCOM
    Public Health Command
    One Health
    Public Health Command-Pacific
    PHC-P
    One Health Week

