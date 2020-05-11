Washington Institute for Near East Policy roundtable

Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, Department of Defense spokesperson, looks on as Dr. Michael Cutrone, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, speaks during a roundtable with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy from the Pentagon, Washington D.C., Nov. 5, 2020. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

Date Posted: 11.05.2020
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US