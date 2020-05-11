Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Institute for Near East Policy roundtable [Image 2 of 2]

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Cmdr. Jessica L. McNulty, Department of Defense spokesperson, looks on as Dr. Michael Cutrone, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, speaks during a roundtable with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy from the Pentagon, Washington D.C., Nov. 5, 2020. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:21
    Photo ID: 6414879
    VIRIN: 201105-D-XL929-1002
    Resolution: 4208x2884
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Institute for Near East Policy roundtable [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Meeting
    Washington
    Notes
    Zoom Chat
    telaconfrence
    Institute for Near East Policy

