Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest [Image 4 of 4]

    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Marcus Hill 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Eric McCullough, left, 50th Force Support Squadron community cohesion coordinator, Joe Montoya, center, 50th FSS visual assistant, and Jennifer Anthony, 50th FSS commercial sponsorship coordinator, get in the spirit of Halloween by wearing costumes to the 50th FSS trunk decorating contest at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado on Oct. 30, 2020. The event provided pre-packaged candy, hot cocoa and free caramel apples to attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6414704
    VIRIN: 201031-X-EF662-1004
    Resolution: 1041x1113
    Size: 440.21 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest [Image 4 of 4], by Marcus Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest
    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest
    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest
    50th FSS hosts trunk decorating contest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    50th Force Support Squadron
    50th FSS
    Trunk decorating contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT