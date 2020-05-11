Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 sunrise [Image 2 of 2]

    C-17 sunrise

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 5, 2020. Ensuring the aircraft has enough fuel for its mission is just one of the many crucial tasks crew chiefs have when conducting a pre-flight inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:35
    Photo ID: 6414370
    VIRIN: 201105-F-NI494-1015
    Resolution: 5902x3927
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 sunrise [Image 2 of 2], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morning work
    C-17 sunrise

