Paratrooper packs chute after jumping

U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, packs their chute and prepares to move to their follow on objective during Operation Panther Storm 2 on Fort Bragg, N.C., November 5th, 2020. When the balls of the Paratroopers feet make contact with the ground they tuck their chin down to their chest and execute a proper parachute landing fall.

Date Taken: 11.05.2020
Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US