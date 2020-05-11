U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, packs their chute and prepares to move to their follow on objective during Operation Panther Storm 2 on Fort Bragg, N.C., November 5th, 2020. When the balls of the Paratroopers feet make contact with the ground they tuck their chin down to their chest and execute a proper parachute landing fall.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6414308
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-PG042-257
|Resolution:
|4032x1816
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paratrooper packs chute after jumping [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT