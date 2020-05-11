Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratrooper packs chute after jumping [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Parsons 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, packs their chute and prepares to move to their follow on objective during Operation Panther Storm 2 on Fort Bragg, N.C., November 5th, 2020. When the balls of the Paratroopers feet make contact with the ground they tuck their chin down to their chest and execute a proper parachute landing fall.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:04
    VIRIN: 201105-A-PG042-257
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper packs chute after jumping [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Cody Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne
    HMINUS
    AATW

