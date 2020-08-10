Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The demand to be Combat Ready [Image 3 of 5]

    The demand to be Combat Ready

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    10.08.2020

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U. S. military members assigned to Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) participate in a ruck march carrying a minimum of 40 lbs. ruck sack during an 18-mile course through Panzer Kaserne Training area on Oct. 8, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:58
    Photo ID: 6414279
    VIRIN: 201008-A-JE279-0202
    Resolution: 6864x4256
    Size: 16.49 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The demand to be Combat Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The demand to be Combat Ready
    The demand to be Combat Ready
    The demand to be Combat Ready
    The demand to be Combat Ready
    The demand to be Combat Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    SOCEUR
    Panzer Kaserne
    USAG Stuttgart
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa
    MARFOREURAF
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT