Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Iron Wolf kicks off

    Exercise Iron Wolf kicks off

    RUKLA, LITHUANIA

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Polish Army Master Sgt. Tomasz Ulatowski and Hungarian Army Maj. Jozsef Tulipan from Headquarters, Multinational Division North East, prepare to participate in Exercise Iron Wolf in Rukla, Lithuania on Nov. 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:15
    Photo ID: 6414153
    VIRIN: 201103-A-TL808-679
    Resolution: 4616x3465
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: RUKLA, LT 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Iron Wolf kicks off, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Multinational
    eFP
    Polish Army
    Lithuania
    Multinational Division North East
    Iron Wolf
    Hungarian Army
    Multinational Corps Northeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT