    ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020

    INDIAN OCEAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Landon Blackwell, from Gonzales, Texas, scans for surface contacts while standing watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an anti-submarine warfare training evolution as part of Malabar 2020. Malabar is an India-led multinational exercise designed to enhance cooperation between Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and U.S. maritime forces. Australian, Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 02:44
    Photo ID: 6414129
    VIRIN: 201103-N-WI365-3057
    Resolution: 4088x5723
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020
    ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020
    ASW Evolution aboard McCain during Malabar 2020

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CIC
    McCain
    SONAR
    DESRON 15
    ASW
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John
    Malabar 2020

