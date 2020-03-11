JGSDF Commanding General Visits CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. Nhan Nguyen gives a command brief to Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) 4th Division’s Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sueyoshi Hiroaki onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Nov. 3, 2020. CFAS Commanding Officer, Capt. David Adams, met with Hiroaki to discuss Guard and Protect 2020, an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and interoperability between Navy Security Forces and the JGSDF in response to threats on Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

