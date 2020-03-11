Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF Commanding General Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    JGSDF Commanding General Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. Nhan Nguyen gives a command brief to Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) 4th Division’s Commanding General Lt. Gen. Sueyoshi Hiroaki onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Nov. 3, 2020. CFAS Commanding Officer, Capt. David Adams, met with Hiroaki to discuss Guard and Protect 2020, an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and interoperability between Navy Security Forces and the JGSDF in response to threats on Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 02:18
    Photo ID: 6414104
    VIRIN: 201103-N-CA060-0020
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    cfas
    interoperability
    JGSDF
    guard and protect

